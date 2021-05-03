KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today, Kansas City’s city manager and public works director announced a 2021-2022 Street Preservation plan.
According to a release about the proposed plan, it is more aggressive and will resurface nearly 240 lane miles of streets.
The proposed project contracts will go to the City Council for approval “soon,” according to the releasee, with work to start this summer.
The release says the proposed 2021-2022 Street Resurfacing Plan includes:
• More than double the funding, from $17M in FY 20-21 to $39M this fiscal year.
• Over 2,600 street segments will be improved this year.
• 240 lane miles planned for resurfacing, compared to 135 lane miles last year.
• 145 lane miles planned for micro-surfacing, compared to 19 lane miles last year.
• 150 lane miles planned for crack sealing, compared to 130 lane miles last year.
• Dedicated funding for each Council District to determine community priorities for street resurfacing.
The release says streets are chosen for repair based factors such as: Street condition, potholes, traffic volume, coordination with utility work and other projects, council and community input, and opportunities for road diets and complete streets.
“For generations, Kansas Citians have for too long had to deal with potholes and substandard road conditions. No more," Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "I was proud to recommend and pass a budget that more than doubled our spending in road repair and resurfacing, saving Kansas Citians thousands at the repair shop and delivering my administration’s pledge to improve basic services. Be kind to our road crews that will be all spring and summer fixing the roads and rebuilding our neighborhood infrastructure.”
“Street resurfacing and maintenance is one of our key priorities this year as we continue to find ways to improve city services and improve quality of life in many ways across all communities,” said City Manager Brian Platt. “Even despite a budget severely restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing street repair as an area in need of exponential increases in investment.”
“A big goal is to improve our overall street rating while providing smoother streets in all Kansas City neighborhoods,” said Public Works Director Michael Shaw. “We are being strategic and intentional about our approach and deploying our resources wisely — the plan we put forth achieves this goal and maintains our pavement score for the first time."
Residents can view a map of the proposed 2021-2022 here: www.kcmo.gov/streetpreservation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.