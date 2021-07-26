JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new Missouri state task force is seeking comments and suggestions from the public on how to strengthen protections and services for sexual assault victims.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force is gathering public comments and suggestions in order to better serve sexual assault victims and survivors.
The task force, signed into law in July 2020, will also hold four online public hearings to gather suggestions and comments from experts in a variety of fields who have been asked to testify. The public meetings will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on the follow days:
• Aug. 25, Standard Practices
• Sept. 14, Survivor Privacy
• Sept. 22, Funding
• Sept. 28, Evidence Collection
The online survey can be found here.
