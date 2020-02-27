KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new Kansas City business wants to change the way you shop for soap.
Beth Bowen and her daughter are working toward the kind of cleaner life that comes with reducing waste.
“We've been trying to buy in bulk and I have a goal of not buying any new plastic,” she said.
That's why they’re bringing home conditioners and cleaning supplies in mason jars and milk bottles.
They’re able to do that because Anne Dezort opened a spinoff of another business she owns in Springfield. It’s a refill station for soaps, detergents, and concentrated cleaning supplies.
“This is something other countries have been doing for a long time,” Dezort said. “We don't have restrictions on containers.”
Plastic bottles from soaps and cosmetics can add up quickly and most end up in a landfill.
“It's hard nowadays to do anything without leaving a trail of trash behind you,” Dezort noted.
Her customers are people who want to wash their hands of excess containers.
“The plastic bags and bottles are just a terrible, terrible burden,” Bowen said.
“You can buy bulk foods, but most cosmetic stuff comes in plastic,” Alisha Shipley said.
“I just hate having random bottles around,” said Jason Charmley.
Most of the cleaning chemicals you buy in a store come diluted with water. Mixing up the concentrates yourself reduces waste and, for many products, it is a little cheaper.
“It's a good way to conserve and try to control your soap destiny,” Dezort said.
She said her products are a little more expensive than the discount aisle but less expensive than other natural brands. She even makes some products herself.
“We're just here to be a utility for people trying to make less impact,” she said.
They'll even provide some containers for free.
“I don't have a problem with plastic,” Dezort said, “I just hate throwing it away after using it one time.”
