Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Officers can "step into" in various situations. For example: A gunman inside a building, a hostage situation, or someone in mental distress. The "suspect" may or may not be armed with a gun, knife, or something else.
A trainer sits at a computer while one officer reacts to the situation, changing the scene as the officer reacts. But, make no mistake, this is not a video game. In real life, the stakes are high.
“You don’t have a lot of time to make a decision,” said Sgt. Heather Pate with the Bonner Springs Police Department. “The one scenario where he was on top of the other officer; it’s a matter of seconds before that officer could be killed.”
The simulator allows officers to see what could happen based on their response to a given experience.
"With this type of training, if you do go down the wrong path -- say you are in the scenario shot or shot at -- at the end of the day you still get to go home,” said Sgt. Jeff Weissman with the Bonner Springs Police Department.
The goal is to help officers prepare for real world crises and learn to de-escalate tense situations in order to keep everyone involved safe, including the suspect.
Community activists approve of the additional training for police departments, but they say it’s not enough. They say structural changes are needed in metro area departments.
"It’s time we get in here and really gut everything out and not just mow it down and wipe it over,” said Kiku Brooks, Chairwoman of MORE2, an interfaith social justice organization in the metro. "We have to gut out the entire culture of race in our country."
Brooks said solutions for Kansas City start with a restructuring. To her, that means local control and the firing of Chief Rick Smith. That is something groups have been asking for since protests began following the death of George Floyd.
“I think the simulation is a great step,” said Keith Dixon, a MORE2 executive board member. “I think forming relationships in the community with police is another important step.”
“I’m just tired of mourning the deaths of individuals who deserve a court date and not a corpse bag,” said Brooks. “People who deserve a hearing and not a ride in a hearse. People who deserve to go home… These people deserve to go home just like the cops deserve to go home. Everybody deserves to go home and have a fair hearing.”
