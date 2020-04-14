KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new roadway system featuring roundabouts will be in place for travelers and visitors driving to the terminals at Kansas City International Airport.
The $1.5 billion new terminal construction will cause major vehicular traffic pattern changes starting April 28.
The two-way traffic with roundabouts will remain in place until the new terminal is completed in spring 2023.
Currently, all vehicles travel in the same direction in a continuous loop around and through the terminals on International Circle.
Airport officials say construction requires the closing of International Circle in front of the former Terminal A site.
Inbound traffic will be diverted across the Cookingham Drive -- the main airport freeway -- median to establish divided, two-way traffic into and out of the terminals. Vehicles will enter and exit each terminal using roundabouts.
With this redirection, motorists will encounter the Terminal C roundabout first, and then the Terminal B roundabout.
Return-to-terminals vehicular traffic will be routed outbound on Cookingham Drive to Bern Street, left across the bridge and left back toward the terminals. There will be no Paris Street access onto Cookingham toward the terminals.
Customers awaiting travelers are reminded that they may park in the relocated Cell Phone Lot on Brasilia Avenue near the Marriott Hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.