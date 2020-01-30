KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been talked about for years but now, thanks to new renderings, we are seeing what a possible Royals stadium downtown could look like.
The sports architecture firm Pendulum wanted to take a look at putting a ballpark in downtown Kansas City near 12th and Cherry.
The reason they wanted to eye that location is because it’s one of the only locations downtown that is undeveloped. Right now, the area is mostly parking lots. They hope that could change.
“If you look closely at the concept and spin the interactive model around, you will see a lot of neat little touches that people who are really invested in Kansas City,” said Jonathan Cole, Principal Owner of Pendulum, in an exclusive interview. “They’ll get it.”
On Thursday, KC got its first look at Pendulum’s vision of a downtown Royals ballpark. They teamed up with Patrick Ryan of Port Fonda, and designer and sculptor Dale Frommelt of Fab+.
Their renderings show a monster scoreboard, a BBQ-centric theme, a dog park, a sky pool, a food hall and housing along the eastern boundary to act as a sound barrier to 71 Highway.
“Unsolicited,” Cole noted. “The Royals did not reach out to us.”
With a new Royals owner, Cole asked his team to design what could be if the Royals ever decide to make the move downtown and choose their sports architecture firm.
“I challenged them,” Cole said. “With all the talk about the possibility of Royals downtown, we decided to take a swing at it.”
We shared this virtual look inside the ballpark with fans to get their thoughts.
“I think it's beautiful if they could do that where the existing stadium is,” Joanne Greenhouse said. “I think the appeal of Kansas City is having our side by side stadiums.”
“I live downtown,” Keely Griffin said. “It would be nice to walk and see them every day.”
“I think it will bring tourists into the city instead of on the outskirts,” Patricia Ramos said.
“I like the idea but I don't think logistically it wouldn’t be a good idea,” Randy Petit said. “It would be way more expensive.”
Cole said everything from the location to what’s inside is up for discussion and could change based on input from fans and stakeholders.
“This is just the beginning to start the conversation, to think about what could be,” Cole said.
For now, talks of baseball downtown remain just that: talks.
“There is energy in this whole area,” Cole said. “We’ve seen the success of the Sprint Center. This is just a stone’s throw away from that and continuing to grow toward the East Side, it’s a no-brainer. I think now is the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.