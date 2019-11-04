KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the New York Times, this started with a white-haired man spewing stereotypes about the younger generation. The millennials and generation Z have the Peter Pan syndrome. They don’t ever want to grow up.
To which thousands of young folks responded with videos and images saying simply, “Okay boomer.”
“I personally have never heard about this,” Karina Lopez, age 23, said.
A generation Xer’s 15-year-old is the only one we met who did know the phrase and though she didn’t want to talk on camera, her dad did so gladly.
“I think it’s awesome. And I think it shows how clever and smart they are. They don’t need a million words to say something that two words will take care of,” Brian Green, age 50, said.
It’s spawned t-shirts, memes and of course songs and videos on Tik-Tok. A video app you may not have heard of, but your kids probably have.
One millennial said it wasn’t really fair to call out the elder man’s comments, because, he’s not all wrong.
“My little cousins are the same way. They do not want to grow up. They act grown but push comes to shove, when it’s time to actually step in and have responsibilities, they run,” Jeremiah Hubbard, age 26, said.
Some say “boomer” in this case is less about age than attitude. Some equate the phrase with an eye roll.
Others have deeper frustrations, they pin on their predecessors like climate change and the rising cost of college and they don’t believe the older generations understand what they’ve been saddled with.
“Probably hasn’t spent any time with a 15-year-old to understand the complexities they have today,” Green said. “They care so much about the world, more than we ever did.”
