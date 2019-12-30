KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The name Paseo is here to stay. Voters elected to revert back to the name from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after a heated year long debate. But the new signs for the old name might take a while to arrive.
The very core of Kansas City is its oldest Boulevard. While the signs alongside it don't change that, Diane Euston is glad her group, Save The Paseo rallied to change the name to its original.
But nearly two months after the vote, the signs for Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard are still up. Euston remembers they only took a few weeks to replace in the spring when the city first decided on the name change, though some of the original paseo signs never got replaced.
“The concern for a lot of people is, if that happened so fast, what's the hold up on this one?” Euston questioned.
“There's a lot of moving parts on something like this,” Maggie Green, spokesperson for KCMO Public Works said.
Green says the city decided to hold off on the sign change until March because of concerns about snow and inconsistent weather in December.
“We need several weekends for a long corridor. It's 10 miles long. Having several weeks of good weather is important to us,” Green said.
Technology companies haven’t quite made it official either. On an IPhone, the Apple map calls it Paseo, but Google still calls it Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
“We all still call it the Paseo and a lot of people are concerned about the signs,” Euston said.
But waiting another month or two also allows the work to coincide with a public comment period to help create a different tribute to the civil rights leader.
“There's a whole new process that's just as important. Finding a new way to honor Dr. King,” Euston said.
That's why Euston and others who worked to preserve the paseo name aren't in a hurry.
“No one wants anything to be rushed, because we see where that got us in the first place,” Euston said.
For them, it's still the Paseo, no matter what the signs say.
