KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Last week, an illegal "side show" blocked traffic in front of the T-Mobile Center as drivers spun donuts in the street. Now, the city is looking at new ways to crack down on that kind of behavior.
This Thursday, an ordinance will be introduced at the city council meeting. It would allow police to track down cars involved in street racing, and tow and impound the cars.
The city would be able to hold the car until their investigation is complete.
Last week, police located a group of racers at 17th and Manchester. Approximately 50 to 60 cars fled the area.
Police used stop sticks to deflate the tires on some of those cars. Officers wrote 67 tickets and towed 18 vehicles.
