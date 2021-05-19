OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- In a few weeks, a new type of intersection will open up at Lone Elm Road and Old Highway 56.
The project is called a continuous flow intersection, a system that diverts vehicles turning left across an oncoming lane of traffic, in order to keep cars moving more consistently.
Nate Baldwin, a city engineer, said the city began planning the project more than two years ago in an attempt to smooth traffic flows in either direction.
"You had a lot of backups there and then through movements couldn't get through," he said. "You had a lot of congestion at the intersection."
Continuous flow intersections are similar to diverging diamond interchanges, in that they displace the left turn lane. They can be a little confusing for drivers who have not encountered them before.
But Baldwin said the payoff is worth the adjustment phase. Displacing the left lane routes traffic more efficiently, reducing wait times by 44-60 percent, depending on the time of day.
"What that enables us to do is move more traffic," Baldwin said. "You're not sitting there waiting for the left turns move through. You're making those movements at the same time."
Olathe is planning to release a video of the intersection this week instructing drivers on how to react to the displaced lane. Baldwin showed KCTV5 how the intersection works.
He said as long as people follow the signage, they shouldn't have any problems navigating the intersection.
"This is really innovative," he said. "In Olathe we like innovative solutions."
Weather permitting, the intersection should be open in early June.
