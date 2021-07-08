OLATHE, KS. (KCTV) -- Millions of dollars in upgrades are happening in Downtown Olathe.
According to Senior Planner Emily Carrillo, this is part of a plan that's been in the works since 2018.
Among the changes, is the new Johnson County Courthouse building, which opened in January. The former building is being demolished to make way for a new community space called "Johnson County Square". It is set to open in November.
Across the street from the old courthouse building is a new mural painted by Kansas City-based artist Emily Yemm.
The piece entitled, "I love you to pieces," is a colorful patchwork that represents a quilt. According to Carrillo, it's a symbol of Olathe's future.
"It kind of has a deeper meaning for us. It's more of we're all pieces of the same quilt. Meaning we all have all the diversity, we're all different shapes and sizes. But we all come together to make this beautiful piece of art," she said.
Carrillo adds that she hopes the mural will draw people to downtown and interact with it.
Other new projects on the way to Downtown Olathe include new apartments set to open in 2022 and a new downtown library. The groundbreaking for that is to be announced.
Carrillo said city leaders hope to add more amenities downtown, not only for those who live in Olathe but visitors as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.