SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Most women who qualify for Medicaid while they’re pregnant lose their coverage soon after their kids are born.
Jenneka Vanderbeek had Chloe two and a half years ago. She got Medicaid to cover doctor’s visits while she was pregnant and for two months after delivery.
Her coverage ended there. Then she went into a deep postpartum depression that led to a psychotic break, she says, which led to her losing custody.
“It got scary at times. It got really dark in my head,” Vanderbeek said.
“We take that very seriously and want to treat it. That is hard to do if a patient loses her insurance,” Dr. Valerie French, an obstetrician with KU Health Systems, said.
Dr. French saw Vanderbeek for that pregnancy and didn’t know about the complications that came after Vanderbeek’s insurance lapsed.
After her depression led to addiction, Vanderbeek was pregnant again this year. She’s been clean for six months and told Dr. French her biggest fear.
“I’m afraid the depression is going to hit and I’m afraid that it’s going to happen again. And that wasn’t fair to Chloe. It wasn’t fair that she had to lose her mom because of it,” Vanderbeek said. “I don’t want it to happen to her too.”
“When she is well, she is very well. She’s smart and motivated and she works. Which is one of the reasons why she doesn’t qualify for Medicaid outside of pregnancy. She earns too much money,” Dr. French said.
Kansas Medicaid covers a pregnant woman if her income is at 177% of the federal poverty level or below. With just one child, she could make almost $29,000 per year and qualify.
Two months after childbirth, coverage for the child remains the same, but for the adult caregiver,
it’s a different plan. That income limit is 38% of the federal poverty level. With one child, that means making no more than $6,452 a year.
With Medicaid expansion, she’d qualify at 138% of the federal poverty level or $22,336 a year with one child. Kansas lawmakers have been wrangling over Medicaid expansion for years. In 2017, it passed but was vetoed by Governor Sam Brownback.
Governor Laura Kelly has pushed hard but the Democrat-backed plan failed to make it to a floor vote this year.
Senate majority leader Jim Denning, a Republican from Overland Park, says he will propose a different expansion plan next year.
“It’s exceptionally frustrating because I know what’s right for her and I won’t be able to do it,” Dr. French said.
Vanderbeek is now staying at a recovery home called an Oxford House, a place filled with support which gives her some hope this time will be different.
“They know me well. So they will be able to see if things are going wrong. They’ll be able to help me if I just need to sleep a night and I’m thankful for that,” Vanderbeek said.
But still, she worries surrounded by a vivid reminder of the risks.
“I just hope that she’s young enough, not to not remember, but know that I didn’t abandon her is all it is,” Vanderbeek said.
Missouri has similar gaps. There’s an effort underway there to get Medicaid expansion on the 2020 ballot for voters to decide on directly. It’s worth noting, typical Medicaid expansion goes beyond just moms and other who care for kids. It would also expand coverage to adults without kids, who currently are not covered unless they are disabled or over 65.
