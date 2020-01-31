KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new poll of likely voters in Missouri shows former Vice President Joe Biden soundly leading the Democratic field with former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg coming in third behind “undecided.”

The survey by the Remington Research Group shows Biden polling at 39 percent and Bloomberg at 14 percent – the only Democrats in the field bringing in double-digit support.

Biden had the highest numbers in the state’s major metro areas of Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Columbia. Support for Biden was also consistent across age groups, gender and race.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders were the next top candidates, with 9 percent, 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana registered 6 percent of those surveyed, with businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer polling below the margin of error at 2 percent and 1 percent.

Those surveyed cited the ability for a candidate to beat President Donald Trump in a general election as the biggest reason for their choice, with 38 percent saying electability is the top factor for them.

The majority of respondents also reported that they were worse off now than four years ago.

Looking at state races in Missouri, the voters indicated that the cost of health care was their top priority, followed by crime reduction and improving education.

The first Democratic vote of the 2020 campaign will happen Monday with the Iowa caucuses, while Missouri's Democratic primary is scheduled just over a month later on March 10.