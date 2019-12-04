KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri is joining the list of states trying to pass legislation that would allow college athletes to profit off their talent.
What the bills would do is allow college athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness.
They wouldn’t get a salary to play, but they could get compensated for shirts sold with their name or face on it or doing meet and greets or getting sponsorships.
Missouri Representative Wes Rogers will file a bill next week, much like one passed in California that shook the National Collegiate Athletics Association.
“So this is not a, ‘pay the athletes’ bill. This is an opportunity for student athletes to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness. That’s something other students can already do and most importantly, it’s already the Olympic model,” Rogers said.
The NCAA announced in October they will change their policies to allow student athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.
The move surprised a lot of people, considering just a month before, the NCAA called California’s “fair pay to play” act unconstitutional. Several states are following California’s lead now.
“There are a few states including New York and South Carolina that are going a step further and compensating athletes even greater than its their name image and likeness and that’s not something I thought we needed to do,” Rogers said.
Rogers said this is an issue with bi-partisan support. In fact, there’s a similar bill already filed by a Missouri republican. Roger believes those against the move don’t understand it.
“One misconception I think that I’ve heard is that people are talking about mostly male football and basketball players and mostly at big schools. But this will have an impact, a positive impact, I think on athletes across-the-board, both in lower revenue sports and also at smaller schools,” Rogers said.
Rogers said the policies surrounding this will have to be carefully crafted to create caps on endorsements and prevent endorsement deals being promised with scholarship offers.
The NCAA said in their statement, the policies they’re creating will make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible and reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.
