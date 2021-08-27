KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri bars and restaurants can continue legally selling alcohol to-go.
State officials temporarily eased restrictions on liquor sales at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow bars to stay in business during stay-at-home orders. SB 126 goes into effect Saturday, making the new rules more permanent.
“It was kind of the Wild, Wild West. We knew it was going to be a thing for a little bit, but we thought all good things must come to an end. For once, it worked out in our favor,” said Becca Stout, manager of Atomic Cowboy.
Stout said the to-go option keeps the bar busy at all hours of operation. Atomic Cowboy is part of Atomic Provisions, which owns Denver Biscuit Company, Fat Sully’s Pizza and Frozen Gold. The combination restaurant in Westport keeps the bar open 7 a.m. – 2 a.m. Guests often purchase drinks at the to-go window when there are long waits during the brunch and dinner rushes.
“It’s definitely a game changer for all of the bars and restaurants all around. With all of the sales lost during Covid and quarantine that people are still recovering from, that extra boost is always helpful,” Stout said.
She said the feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.
The new law states people must also purchase food with the order.
Daniel Orr, bar manager at Gram&Dun, said the new to-go cocktails were not a main source of income for the restaurant during the early months of the pandemic, but kept the bartenders busy. Orr said he was able to offer every bar staff member their position back when the restaurant reopened to dine-in guests.
He said the most difficult part of translating their signature cocktails to portable options was finding a container in which to sell them.
“We went through a lot of trouble, trial and error to find where we could find them from at a cost-effective rate,” Orr said. “A lot of liquor suppliers when they started realizing this was something we could do started, producing sealable bags and giving them to bars all across the country, which was really nice. It’s been a really strange venture.”
The law requires vendors to sell the to-go alcohol in clear containers with tamper-proof seals. The restaurant or bar must put their logo or name on the container.
