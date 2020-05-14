KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The new Loews Kansas City Hotel in downtown will officially open on June 1.
"While our opening plans look a bit different than we had originally anticipated, there is no better time to open our doors and introduce Kansas City to Loews, than when KC prepares to get back to business," the company said Thursday in a news release.
The company went on to say that the safety and well-being of their guests, team members and communities remain a top-priority.
"We want to assure customers, locals and visitors of the continuous efforts we will be making on a daily basis, as well as new measures that have been put in place, in order to provide a welcoming and clean environment at Loews Kansas City Hotel," they said.
Additional details on what the opening will look like will be shared on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.