LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The sign-in sheet at the front of Lawrence schools isn’t just for visiting parents.
“We have a lot of people in our buildings. Vendors, construction workers. We have a lot of people in our schools throughout the school year,” Ron May, The Director of Safety and Security for the Lawrence School District, said.
He’ll be working with a company called Hall Pass to implement the new security measures. When anyone enters a school, they’ll need to hand over a state issued ID to be scanned into a background check type system.
“It’s not a full-on background check. It checks the national sex offender registry. There is an additional charge, where we can do a criminal background, but we’re not pursuing that at all,” May said.
Some parents are apprehensive about the new layer of security.
“I’m just kind of concerned about the overall surveillance of people, and control through state issued ID’s,” David Vance, parent, said.
And what about people who might not have ID’s at all? Such as undocumented parents.
“In those kinds of cases, they can still be entered into the system by hand and have a picture taken, it will still check the registry,” May said.
KCTV5 News asked how many times a sex offender has been admitted into a school under the current security protocol.
“That’s a good question. So, part of it is, I don’t know. Because we’re not checking,” May said.
Because of that answer, many parents agree, this new system is needed. The new system gives some parents peace of mind.
“As a mother of six, all that kind of stuff worries me,” Gina Hicks, parent, said.
Shawnee Mission School District and Kansas City, Missouri already use similar software to screen for sex offenders and Olathe is considering it.
Each district forms their own policies of how they’ll handle visitors who don’t have an ID.
