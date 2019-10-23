MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Animal cruelty is one step closer to becoming a federal felony after the House unanimously passed a bipartisan bill the week.

The PACT Act, which stands for “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture,” will be strengthened, and people who abuse animals will face some tough repercussions.

Until now, the worst of the worst kinds of animal abusers frequently walked away with a slap on the wrist, at most. That is a tough pill to swallow for people who love animals. Now, though, the U.S. is one step closer to those crimes being a felony.

Pet owner Alice White is among those in the Kansas City metro who look forward to this kind of change.

“It’s wonderful and I don’t know what took so long,” White told KCTV5 News. “Anybody that would torture an animal or hurt an animal would not think twice about doing it to a child or another human being.”

That link between animal abuse and violence and abuse against children and adults is well documented. According to the Humane Society, researchers in one study found between 71% and 83% of women in domestic violence shelters…also said their partners abused or killed the family pet. Another study found that in cases of child abuse, pets were also abused in 88% of those cases.

Animal advocates across Kansas City like Britton Hunter said the country is long overdue for stronger protections for animals.

“Our justice system hasn’t really caught up to where it needs to be in terms of holding people accountable who are cruel to animals,” Hunter told KCTV5 News.

Danielle Reno started Unleashed Pet Rescue in 2011. She was in court Wednesday to testify in an animal cruelty case and noted that many times the level of abuse on animals is too great for the pets to survive.

“It’s the first time I’ve personally won a case that the animal didn’t have to be euthanized,” Reno explained.

The measure is not a done deal. The bill still has to move through the Senate, but for animal lovers there’s a lot of promise and a lot of hope.