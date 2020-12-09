KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCI's new single-terminal is expected to open on March 3, 2023, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared on Wednesday morning.
The design team for the new KCI wants to make sure the airport is as beautiful as it is functional.
The $1.5 billion project has garnered massive attention since the project was announced over two years ago as a solution to the ailing and aging situation facing Kansas City's main airport.
The two-way traffic with roundabouts will remain in place until the new terminal is completed in spring 2023.
You can find out more about the project and its anticipated opening date at this website set up by the city.
It's been almost a year since a program at KCI geared toward giving people a fresh start began. Already, it has provided opportunities some may not otherwise have.
