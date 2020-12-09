kci terminal.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCI's new single-terminal is expected to open on March 3, 2023, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared on Wednesday morning.

The $1.5 billion project has garnered massive attention since the project was announced over two years ago as a solution to the ailing and aging situation facing Kansas City's main airport.

You can find out more about the project and its anticipated opening date at this website set up by the city.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.