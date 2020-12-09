KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCI's new single-terminal is expected to open on March 3, 2023, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared on Wednesday morning.

The $1.5 billion project has garnered massive attention since the project was announced over two years ago as a solution to the ailing and aging situation facing Kansas City's main airport.

You can find out more about the project and its anticipated opening date at this website set up by the city.