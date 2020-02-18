KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new KCI parking lot is now available where drivers can wait for free for arriving passengers and await a call when the passenger is ready for pick up.
The old cell phone, limo, taxi, shuttle and bus lots were near the air traffic control tower. The construction of the new terminal and parking garage required moving the lot out of the area. The new location is now easier to find and a shorter drive to the terminals.
Cell phone, Lyft, Uber and ZTrip drivers should use the 680 Brasilia Ave. entrance off of Bern Street. Limo, taxi and shuttles should enter off of Mexico City Avenue.
The new facility includes a renovated building that accommodates taxi dispatch and other functions and includes new restrooms for all operators. In addition, there will be individual lots to separate the different types of transportation.
The new parking lots will have five bus parking stalls, 30 limo/van stalls, more than 50 taxi stalls and more than 90 cell phone and rideshare stalls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.