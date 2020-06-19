KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - As Kansas Citians honor the end of slavery in the U.S. with Juneteenth, one way to celebrate is learning more about history.

A new exhibit at the Black Archives of Mid-America in the Jazz District called “The Story’s in the Soil” examines the horrors of racial discrimination and terror many black people experience following the war.

The exhibit from artist Charles Swavy depicts a grotesque carnival. This was the event where spectators gathered to watch black people get lynched as entertainment.

After the person was hung and killed, they would be chopped up and sold to people as horrific souvenirs.

After months of research and weeks of painting, the 20-year-old artist wanted “The Story’s in the Soil” to be another reminder that America hasn’t treated everyone equally, especially black people.

“Hopefully when they look at this, they can feel some of the emotions I felt when for hearing about the grotesque carnivals,” Swavy told KCTV5 News. “They can just see the sheer spectatorship and just the disregard for our human bodies and dehumanizing us. Hopefully they realize how dark this really was.”