KANSAS CITY MO (KCTV) -- Brian Platt's contract as Kansas City's new city manager was approved by the City Council on Thursday along racial lines, the same day that a now-dismissed lawsuit came to light naming Platt among those who allegedly carried out racial discrimination in Jersey City, NJ.
Platt's employment was approved 9-4, with all four minority councilmembers voting no. Mayor Quinton Lucas was the sole non-white city official to vote yes.
Platt's hiring had been criticized by some councilmembers in recent weeks. He was the sole white candidate, and some councilmembers said they felt Kansas City needed a minority voice in that position.
The same day, a lawsuit naming Platt as a defendant, along with eight other Jersey City officials at the time, came to light that had been filed in Hudson County, NJ, in March. The lawsuit alleged that Platt---as the then-business manager---and other city officials engaged in racial and age discrimination of city employees.
That lawsuit was dismissed in September after a Hudson County Superior Court judge ruled that the defendants had not adequately proved that any illegal discrimination had taken place.
The lawsuit had alleged that Black employees under the employ of Platt and other city officials were subject to illegal transfers, demotions and changes in their job titles. The city had defended itself, saying that all employees making the claims had been kept on in other positions.
The Kansas City Mayor's Office responded to the lawsuit by making Platt himself available to the media. While speaking with KCTV5 News, Platt said he had believed this situation was behind him, and that an examination of the facts had found no wrongdoing.
Kansas City Councilmember Melissa Robinson sent out a Tweet on Friday morning about Platt's hiring and the pending lawsuit, saying, "If Black Lives Matter in Kansas City, we should want to know what happened to the Black Lives in Jersey City. I will find out the facts. It will take me a week. I am committed to the protection of all workers and dismantling systemic racism within the City of Kansas City."
If Black Lives Matter in Kansas City we should want to know what happened to the Black Lives in Jersey City. I will find out the facts. It will take me a week. I am committed to the protection of all workers and dismantling systemic racism within the City of Kansas City.— Melissa Robinson (@Robinson4kc) December 4, 2020
