KANSAS CITY MO (KCTV) -- Brian Platt's contract as Kansas City's new city manager was approved by the City Council on Thursday along racial lines, the same day that a lawsuit came to light naming Platt among those who allegedly carried out racial discrimination in Jersey City, NJ.
Platt's employment was approved 9-4, with all four minority councilmembers voting no. Mayor Quinton Lucas was the sole non-white city official to vote yes.
Platt's hiring had been criticized by some councilmembers in recent weeks. He was the sole white candidate, and some councilmembers said they felt Kansas City needed a minority voice in that position.
The same day, a lawsuit naming Platt as a defendant, along with eight other Jersey City officials at the time, came to light that was filed in Hudson County, NJ. The lawsuit alleges that Platt---as the then-city manager---and other city officials engaged in racial and age discrimination of city employees.
The lawsuit also alleges that Black employees under the employ of Platt and other city officials were subject to illegal transfers, demotions and changes in their job titles.
The Kansas City Mayor's Office has not yet released a statement on the lawsuit.
Kansas City Councilmember Melissa Robinson sent out a Tweet on Friday morning about Platt's hiring and the pending lawsuit, saying, "If Black Lives Matter in Kansas City, we should want to know what happened to the Black Lives in Jersey City. I will find out the facts. It will take me a week. I am committed to the protection of all workers and dismantling systemic racism within the City of Kansas City."
If Black Lives Matter in Kansas City we should want to know what happened to the Black Lives in Jersey City. I will find out the facts. It will take me a week. I am committed to the protection of all workers and dismantling systemic racism within the City of Kansas City.— Melissa Robinson (@Robinson4kc) December 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.