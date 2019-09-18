KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders have postponed a decision on raising the threshold for how much marijuana a person can carry without being fined.
Right now, if you're caught with under 35 grams you pay $25 and more than 35 grams carries a $500.
The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office will no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases.
The new ordinance under consideration would remove the fine for any amount under 100 grams.
