KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City leaders have postponed a decision on raising the threshold for how much marijuana a person can carry without being fined.

Right now, if you're caught with under 35 grams you pay $25 and more than 35 grams carries a $500.

The new ordinance under consideration would remove the fine for any amount under 100 grams.