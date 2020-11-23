INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A new curfew ordinance takes effect on Black Friday in Independence to try to stop fights and other disturbances involving unsupervised kids and teens near the Independence Center shopping mall.
Anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the shopping district area.
The curfew includes public streets, public grounds, public buildings, amusement places, dining places, vacant places, and shopping places between 40 Highway on the south, 39th Street on the north, including all public and private businesses directly accessed by 39th Street, Little Blue Parkway to the East, and M291 Highway to the West including all public and private businesses directly accessed by Bass Pro Drive west of M291 Highway.
If someone under the age of 18 violates the curfew, their parent or guardian could receive a citation. City leaders say it’s an effort to make the shopping area safe by holding parents accountable.
Police say some teens are using ride-share apps to hang out at businesses along 39th Street without their parents.
“We’ve had really big fights down there. We’ve had restaurants that have had to shut down early,” Independence Police Department Public Information Officer John Syme said. “We’ve had kids come in and start taking food off people's tables and get in fistfights.”
Police say fights and other disturbances have been a problem for years due to a lack of parental supervision at businesses in the area.
“We’re talking large group upwards of 100-200 kids and when it gets that bad we've had to call mutual aid assistance from other law enforcement agencies,” Syme said. “When our officers are tied up down there on 39th street, that means they're not responding to 911 calls as fast as they could. It takes them away from the neighborhoods in our city.”
City leaders hope to educate the public about the new curfew ordinance before it takes effect Friday November 27th.
Independence City Manager Zach Walker says the shopping area is a core sales tax generator that helps the city provide basic services.
“We want people to have a sense of security when they visit there,” Walker said. “We want them to have that expectation that they will be safe.”
There are some exemptions including minors who are in public going home from a school activity, recreational events, dances, concerts or work. There is also an exemption for minors who are given an emergency errand directed by his or her parent or guardian.
For more information, head to the city's website.
