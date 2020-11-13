KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We got a sneak peek Thursday at an all electric cargo van that will be made in Kansas City.
The 2022 Ford Transit Van will be produced at the Claycomo plant. Ford says it is the first all electric cargo van in North America.
The delivery van was unveiled during a time when more people are using delivery services.
KCTV5 is told that the battery will have 126 miles of range.
It will cost around $45,000 and will be available in late 2021.
