KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cystic fibrosis is a serious disease, and one that affects some 30,000 people in the United States with more than a 1,000 diagnosed every year.
A diagnosis often came with a grim outlook, but that’s changing. It used to be that a diagnosis of cystic fibrosis meant a life cut short. Many patients wouldn’t live past their 30s or 40s.
But, there’s new hope. A drug that was tested in Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Hospital is already making a huge difference.
You’d never know by looking at 16-year-old Myah Mackey that there was anything wrong. The bright, beautiful sophomore in high school is like any other kid.
“Some of the things I really enjoy doing are soccer. Yeah, I like playing with my friends. I like going out to eat, and I really like babies. I really like babysitting,” said Mackey.
But, she’s been fighting a battle since she was a baby herself," said Mackey.
She’d been showing symptoms since she was 18 months old, but doctors called it everything from allergies to asthma.
“Something in the back of my mind I thought there’s something else going on. There’s something wrong with her. I just had a feeling,” said Myah’s mother, Maria Mackey.
It wasn’t until she was 3 years old when doctors ran the test that would finally give them answers.
“Her doctor called and said that in fact she does have cystic fibrosis,” said Maria Mackey.
It was a devastating diagnosis, but Maria Mackey says she was also relieved because now they knew what they were up against.
For the next ten years, Myah Mackey lived her life as normally as possible by playing soccer and spending time at school with friends and at home with her four siblings. And then, things took a turn.
“At 13 everything went downhill,” said Myah Mackey.
Myah’s mother remembers that her daughter didn’t get start getting sick all the time until about puberty hit which was about the age of 13.
"There was a definite change. She started going downhill," she said.
A cold that would inconvenience most of us would send Myah Mackey to the hospital for days or even weeks.
“There was nothing I could do for her, so I felt like as a parent you want to fix things, and I wasn’t able to so it was hard being the parent watching your child basically break down in front of you,” said Maria Mackey.
“So things were looking really concerning and dire for her," said Ellen Meier, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Children’s Mercy.
Meier has been treating Myah Mackey for years. She and other doctors were concerned.
“So she was requiring three weeks of IV antibiotics, and she would go home and she would only be able to stay out of the hospital for a short period of time before she was struggling with infection again,” said Meier.
That’s when Trikafta, a drug trial, came along, and Myah Mackey qualified for the study.
She was not optimistic.
“To be honest, no, I was not hopeful. I wanted to be. But there was like a lot of things that I've been trying that weren't working. So I mean like there was really no hope in me,” she said.
The pills worked overnight.
“The next day ... I stopped coughing. I could breathe, and I could do my treatments without having to stop and take breaks. It was amazing,” said Myah Mackey.
Trikafta won FDA approval in October…and doctors at Children’s Mercy scrambled to get as many of their cystic fibrosis patients on it as they can…up to 90% of patients with CF are good candidates! Meier says the conversations she’s having with families now…are unforgettable…
“This is the most significant drug in your life. This is the most significant cystic fibrosis advancement that has taken place in your lifetime and it’s just remarkable to be able to sit back and just watch that and witness that and see their lives being transformed it’s incredible,” said Meier.
The drug is expensive costing more than $300,000 a year, but Meier says the manufacturer vows to make sure anyone who needs it, gets it.
For Myah Mackey, it's a huge change in her life.
That change also came with a tattoo to mark the occasion -- 65 roses. It’s how doctors teach their tiny patients to say cystic fibrosis.
“I’m very hopeful for the future," she said.
