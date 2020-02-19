KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A new downtown Convention Center hotel is taking an important step toward opening day.
Hundreds of people have come through the Kansas City Convention Center hoping to be one of about 350 positions at the Lowes Hotel located at 15th and Wyandotte.
“Right now, it’s all about hiring and welcoming new team members to the Loew’s culture,” Loews Hotel Managing Director Brian Johnson said.
He and his team are ready to hand pick the best of the best to help run the hotel. Between Wednesday and Friday, they are looking to hire 350 people. Many will walk away from the career fair with a job offer, something prospective employees are happy to hear.
“That’s great and exciting news to get employed immediately, I don’t think it gets any better than that,” prospective employee Demetrius Walker said.
Johnson says experience isn’t necessary because Lowes has a great training program. They’re just looking for people who have a service gene, like taking care of others and going the extra mile.
“Obviously unemployment is quite low and that’s great for the community, but we are excited about what we do as a brand to really create a team member experience that really inspires people to want to be part of an exceptional organization,” Johnson said.
Loews is looking to hire positions in food and beverage service, housekeeping, front desk and much more. Johnson says they offer competitive pay anywhere from $5 per hour for servers up to $18 per hour for other positions and even higher in some cases.
“I’m just glad that they offered the opportunity to people and hopefully everybody that’s here, I hope they do get a job and to the people that don’t keep trying because you never know, god will always come through some type of way,” prospective employee Tia Ross said.
The Lowes management team will be back at the Convention Center Thursday and Friday interviewing candidates.
Grand orientation is the first week of March, then the hotel opens April 2.
Hiring will take place at the Kansas City Convention Center lobby entrance located on
14th street between Central and Wyandotte. Loews’ grand hire event hours are Wednesday, February 19, noon to 8 p.m., Thursday February 20, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, February 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
