KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has learned new details about the agreement reached on Police Chief Rick Smith's retirement.
Smith met with Mayor Lucas and the chair of the Police Commission Monday morning.
A letter addressed to Chief Smith spells out the agreement that was reached.
It says Smith will formally announce his retirement on March 1 of next year.
His last day on the job will be April 22.
And, his salary will be paid through Aug. 31.
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners has scheduled a special teleconference on Monday.
The notice does not say if Monday's meeting is about Chief Smith, only that it is a personnel matter and is closed to the public.
