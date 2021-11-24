KCPD Chief Rick Smith

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has learned new details about the agreement reached on Police Chief Rick Smith's retirement. 

Smith met with Mayor Lucas and the chair of the Police Commission Monday morning. 

A letter addressed to Chief Smith spells out the agreement that was reached. 

It says Smith will formally announce his retirement on March 1 of next year. 

His last day on the job will be April 22. 

And, his salary will be paid through Aug. 31.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners has scheduled a special teleconference on Monday. 

The notice does not say if Monday's meeting is about Chief Smith, only that it is a personnel matter and is closed to the public.

