KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Newly obtained dash camera video and recorded interviews reveal what happened the night a now former deputy shot a woman in the back during an attempted arrest in August of 2019.
Lauren Michael pleaded guilty to first degree assault for the shooting. She is currently serving her 180-day sentence in the Andrew County Jail. A judge also sentenced Michael to six years in prison, but suspended execution of that sentence and placed her on probation for four years.
Michael permanently surrendered her Class A peace officer license and cannot be licensed again in Missouri. Attorneys representing the woman Michael shot say the former deputy used the same story twice to explain why she shot two different people.
Dash camera video from August 8, 2019, shows that during a traffic stop deputies saw a man driving the wrong way down the street near 37th and Main Street on a Bird scooter. A woman was riding on the back of the scooter. A deputy shined his flashlight at the man and told him to stop. Then the deputy got into his patrol vehicle and pulled into a parking lot in front of the scooter.
The scooter collided with the side of his patrol vehicle which can be heard on the dash camera recording. The man was quickly taken into custody. The woman, Brittany Simek, took off. In the dash camera video, the deputy can be heard telling Simek to turn around to place her in handcuffs. She said, “No expletive that.” Then she is seen running out of view of the dash camera. “I’m in a foot pursuit,” the deputy said over his radio.
Then the deputy used his radio to inform other officers the only charges he could arrest Simek for would be minor offenses. “The only thing I’ve got on her is failure to obey a lawful command and running,” the deputy said.
According to former deputy Michael, about 25 minutes later she was still canvassing the area for Simek. Michael’s dash camera video shows she found Simek sitting on concrete steps near 40th and Oak Street. Michael did not immediately inform dispatch she found Simek.
Michael’s dash camera video shows Michael attempting to detain Simek. Michael then grabbed Simek by the hair and pulled her to the ground. Because Michael did not activate her lights and sirens, audio was not recorded by the dash or in car cameras. Recorded interviews with both women show they described what happened next very differently.
“Everything happened so quick the next thing I know she is fighting me for the Taser and now she’s tasing me in my left thigh,” Michael said during her recorded interview. “She’s hurting me. She can get to my weapon. I’m in fear of my life and the only thing to get her to stop that I can now do next is to pull my weapon and shoot her.”
Simek also described to investigators what she said happened. “She gets out of her car and already has her Taser drawn and says, ‘on the floor’ and I said, ‘for what?’ She won’t tell me why I’m being detained so I kept saying, ‘for what, for what, for what?’” Simek said during the recorded interview. “She tried to tackle me. She does tackle me. She tases me on the ground like with the Taser in my stomach on the ground. All I do is push the Taser off me. I get up and run and she proceeds to shoot me three times.”
The interviewer asked Simek if she took Michael’s stun gun to intentionally try to assault a police officer. “I would never do that and there was no reason for her to use deadly force on me,” Simek said.
The incident happened mostly outside of the dash camera’s view. Only Simek’s feet and a small portion of Michael’s body can be seen. Smoke can be seen likely from Michael firing her firearm. Michael can be heard over the radio saying, “She Tased me. Shots fired.”
Prosecutors concluded Michael’s version of events did not match the evidence and filed charges. Analysis of the stun gun revealed both of its cartridges were deployed within 3 seconds which did not support Michael's statement that after she used the stun gun on Simek, they fought for the stun gun and then Simek used it on Michael. Crime scene personnel also identified damage from a bullet to a vehicle in the direction Simek ran away from Michael some distance away from the initial struggle. Michael pleaded guilty to first degree assault in January.
During sentencing in March, Michael’s defense attorney argued Michael had PTSD and that prior trauma caused Michael to perceive the situation with Simek as more threatening than it really was. Simek filed a civil lawsuit against Michael. A jury trial is set for October. Simek’s attorneys question Michael’s history of using force. “Three people within 14 months. Two shot. Both tased and then another that was wrongfully tased,” Simek’s attorney Mike Yonke said. “If that's not a pattern, I don't know what it is.”
Family members of another man, Donald Sneed, filed a wrongful death lawsuit after Michael fatally shot him in 2017 during an attempted arrest for shoplifting while Michael worked off duty at a Raytown Walmart. Michael accepted a Medal of Valor from then Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp following the shooting. Michael said she used a stun gun on Sneed, then he took her stun gun and used it on her. Sneed’s family says did not happen. A jury trial is scheduled for September. “Used the same excuse that someone took her Taser,” Yonke said.
Another man, Lorenzo Bailey, also filed a lawsuit. According to his attorneys, Michael used a stun gun on him in an attempt to arrest Bailey for trespassing after he had already left Walmart, walked toward his car and placed his hands on the top of his head. A jury trial is set for February of next year for that lawsuit.
As for Simek, her attorneys say she still has bullets lodged in her body and emotional trauma from being shot in the back by a now former deputy. “They hired her, they kept her on the department, they're responsible for her actions, but instead, they just bail out and run for cover and pretend like they have nothing to do with this deputy. This ex deputy, and that is unacceptable,” Yonke said.
KCTV5 News reached out to Michael’s criminal and civil attorneys but have not heard back.
