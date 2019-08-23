BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – The move by China to threaten a new round of tariffs on U.S. goods could affect a just-opened metro business.

Automotive part supplier Faurecia opened its manufacturing plant in Blue Springs Friday, bringing more than 300 jobs to the Kansas City area by the end of next year.

The continued use of tariffs is a concern for the company, Donald Hampton Jr., President of Faurceia Interior Systems North America, explained.

"The tariffs are a big issue for us. I think that it will have an impact on us,” Hampton told KCTV5 News. “We'll have to see, again with cooperation of our customers, how we react to them."

The 250,000 square foot plant, which cost about $60 million, currently employs just over 200 workers.