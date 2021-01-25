MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Just a few minutes after the Chiefs clinched a spot in their second straight Super Bowl, fans wiped out all of the new gear at the Rally House off Johnson Drive, a popular spot for local sports merchandise.
Selling out gear after a big win by a local team has become somewhat of a tradition at Kansas City area shops, but the store manager at the Rally House said they usually sell out in a few hours. When the Chiefs punched their ticket Sunday night, it took mere minutes:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.