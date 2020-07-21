KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new warrant has been issued for former Rockstar Burgers owner Brian Smith.

The warrant, which was issued July 8, is in connection with two charges, sex with animal and animal abuse.

According to police records, the sex with animal charge stems from an incident on July 1, 2019 while the animal abuse occurred on August 1, 2018.

Smith was arrested on December 6, 2019 and charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action amid several disturbing allegations of an assault on a former girlfriend.

A former girlfriend of Smith’s also has a new warrant that was issued on July 8, 2020 that is in relation to a sex with an animal charge.

His West Bottoms restaurant has been shut down since the arrest, and multiple investigations have been started into the allegations against Smith.