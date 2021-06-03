KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New video has surfaced of a deadly police shooting last March.

Kansas City police officers shot and killed Malcolm Johnson during a confrontation at a BP gas station. Johnson was wanted for an earlier shooting.

In the released cell phone video of the arrest and shooting, you can see a number of officers restraining johnson on the floor. It appears one officer draws a weapon, you hear a shot fired, and another officer yells in pain and hobbles away. Then, you hear two more shots.

Earlier this week, a group of pastors criticized the shooting calling it as an execution. On Wednesday, they met with the Missouri Highway Patrol which is investigating the shooting and turned over video to them. KCTV5 News is trying to find out if that includes this video.

Vigil for man killed by Kansas City police highlights divide over police interactions As activists held a rally at a gas station on the city’s East Side Wednesday night in response to a fatal police shooting, police supporters were rallying in a park in the city’s Northland.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker issued this statement about the video: