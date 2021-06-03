KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New video has surfaced of a deadly police shooting last March.
Kansas City police officers shot and killed Malcolm Johnson during a confrontation at a BP gas station. Johnson was wanted for an earlier shooting.
In the released cell phone video of the arrest and shooting, you can see a number of officers restraining johnson on the floor. It appears one officer draws a weapon, you hear a shot fired, and another officer yells in pain and hobbles away. Then, you hear two more shots.
Earlier this week, a group of pastors criticized the shooting calling it as an execution. On Wednesday, they met with the Missouri Highway Patrol which is investigating the shooting and turned over video to them. KCTV5 News is trying to find out if that includes this video.
As activists held a rally at a gas station on the city’s East Side Wednesday night in response to a fatal police shooting, police supporters were rallying in a park in the city’s Northland.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker issued this statement about the video:
We have received videos from witnesses and community members for our review. We are closely analyzing this information.
A part of our review will be an evaluation of any discrepancies between the original accounting of this event and the actual evidence, including any video evidence. Our job requires us to gather as many facts as we can and to use those facts to determine if charges are appropriate under Missouri law. In order to do that, a full and neutral investigation is necessary. Our duty requires we hold all accountable, no matter their position or power.
We are also evaluating our processes to determine how we might further engage with community to gain these necessary facts.
