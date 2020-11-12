KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We're just two weeks away from Thanksgiving and the Centers for Disease Control has released new guidelines for the holiday.
The CDC says to limit the guest list and have guests bring their own food, plate, cups and utensils.
Thanksgiving has always been a big deal for Sara Wellensiek and her family.
Also, no singing or shouting and keep the music down. And, they suggest keeping pets away from guests and make everyone wear masks and wash their hands.
It suggests eating outside and use single use condiments and food containers.
The CDC says the pandemic is getting worse and small, household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
