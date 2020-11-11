NightWare

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a platform called NightWare.

 NightWare

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many post-traumatic stress disorder patients suffer from traumatic nightmares, now there's an app for that.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a platform called NightWare.

It's designed to help sleep in PTSD patients suffering from recurring nightmares.

Patients wear Apple Watches and they vibrate to gently wake people. NightWare will only be available by prescription.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.