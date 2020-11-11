KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many post-traumatic stress disorder patients suffer from traumatic nightmares, now there's an app for that.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a platform called NightWare.
It's designed to help sleep in PTSD patients suffering from recurring nightmares.
Patients wear Apple Watches and they vibrate to gently wake people. NightWare will only be available by prescription.
