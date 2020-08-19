KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art will re-open to the public on Sept. 12.
The museum has been closed since March 14 due to COVID-19.
Admission is still free, but timed tickets will be required to promote social distancing and limit the number of guests in the museum and individual galleries at any one time.
“We have been anxiously awaiting the day when we can safely open our doors to visitors,” said Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO & Director of the Nelson-Atkins. “The new experience will feel a bit different to those accustomed to visiting the museum before the pandemic. But the encounters with art will continue to be powerful, engaging, and transcending.”
All are asked to reserved free timed tickets on the museum website, www.nelson-atkins.org.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. During the week, special hours will be set aside for members: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
“This beloved institution will withstand the setback of this pandemic, and our generous donors are working hard to sustain it into the future,” Zugazagoitia said, “Each donation, whatever the amount, helps underscore the importance of art and expression during these difficult times.”
