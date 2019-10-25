KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- St. Louis native Nelly will take the stage in the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City on Friday.
The rapper, singer and songwriter will perform on the KC Live! stage. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. It is a 21+ only show.
Tickets for the concert range in price from $20 to $100. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket benefits the Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.