St. Louis native Nelly will take the stage in the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City this fall.

The rapper, singer and songwriter will perform on the KC Live! stage. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. It is a 21+ only show.

Tickets for the concert range in price from $20 to $100.  A portion of the proceeds from each ticket benefits the Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation.

Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

