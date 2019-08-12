KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- St. Louis native Nelly will take the stage in the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City this fall.
The rapper, singer and songwriter will perform on the KC Live! stage on October 25.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and range in price from $20 to $100.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.