KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A manhunt in Overland Park had officers drawing their guns early Friday afternoon, but the search for the missing suspect is still ongoing.
It all took place in a neighborhood near College and Pflumm. The entire neighborhood had police officers up and down the street, going door to door in a search for the suspect.
According to some who live there, it was an action-packed morning in what is usually a quiet neighborhood.
Minsky’s General Manager Kiersten Walker was coming into work when she noticed a person being pulled over by a police officer.
“In my 15 years, I’ve never seen anything so crazy in my life,” she said. “He just continued pulling to the back of the building.”
She was curious and ran around back to watch.
“He must have jumped the curb, wrecked, and they were trying to find him,” she said.
It turns out, the car she saw was stolen.
Police said that once the driver wrecked, he ran off and created a chaotic scene.
Chopper 5 shot video of the officers can be seen dashing out of a house carrying a small child and handing them off to someone else. Police from multiple departments swarmed the neighborhood and left neighbors curious about what was going on.
“We saw them blocking all the entrances to the different apartments,” said Anna Chandler, who lives in the neighborhood. “We even saw an officer pull out a gun and run up to one of the houses.”
Just as fast as all the police came in, they were gone and the action-packed scene was over.
“I mean, it’s crazy,” said Chandler. “We just never see this kind of stuff happen around here.”
Officers called the search off in this area around noon once they realized the suspect wasn’t there.
At the time of publication, there have been no new updates from police. As far as we all know, the suspect is still on the loose.
