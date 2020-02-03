KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Sadly, last night’s celebration did result in one death where a Kansas City man was killed by fireworks.
KCTV5’s Greg Payne spoke to the man's neighbor in the 9800 block of Richmond Ave, where the incident happened.
There was a lot of emotion on the street. Neighbors said there is a marking where the explosion happened.
Like many others, Betty Akers had her eyes glued to the television watching the Super Bowl last night,
Once the clock hit zero, her neighborhood filled with celebration. That included those on Richmond Avenue across the street.
“I came out on the front porch they started shooting off the fireworks and everything,” she recalled. “People driving down the street, hanging out the window, saying, ‘Go Chiefs! Yay, Champions!’”
What started off as a joyous moment quickly turned for the worse.
“Happened to be on this porch when the one exploded clear to the ground and I don’t know how far up,” Akers said.
Akers said she didn’t think much of it and went back in the house.
“I know that there was some talking some shouting, but I could not hear with all the other fireworks that would go off,” she said.
According to police, Akers neighbor across the street who was shooting fireworks passed away from a catastrophic head injury last night after lighting a commercial grade firework in an improvised mortar.
“It’s so sad because it was such a wonderful occasion,” she said. “We were all so happy for the Chiefs and for KC and they were showing their appreciation.”
He was a man other neighbors said often set off fireworks with his family on big holidays for the community to enjoy. They said he was just a delight to live next to. Neighbors had nothing but great things to say about the man and his family.
He now leaves behind a wife and kids.
It’s a sad situation that now serves as a reminder of the dangers of fireworks.
“I just don’t see that you can make people stop doing that,” Akers said. “It’s a part of their celebrations. If you can buy them, they’ll shoot them.”
KCTV5 News was told is that alcohol definitely wasn’t involved in this situation.
