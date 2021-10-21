OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Overland Park Fire Department has identified a man who died Thursday morning in a house fire as 77-year-old David Zabriskie. Neighbors said he was a widower.
A spokesman for the fire department couldn’t say for certain why he was trapped in the home near 115th and Nieman Road, but neighbors are pretty sure they do and are shaken by the thought of him unable to get down from the second floor.
“There were flames coming out a window,” said Penny Jenkins, who lives next door.”
Firefighters were called to the house at about 11 a.m.
“There were so many emergency vehicles. I knew something terrible had happened,” recalled Erlene Cooper, who had to reroute past the fire trucks and police cars heading to her home around the corner.
Neighbors knew the man who lived in the home lived there alone and had difficulty just getting to the mailbox.
“It was evident that he was struggling,” said Jenkins of all the times she watched him make the short walk.
“He had like a shuffle,” described Cooper.
But he was determined, she said, refusing neighbors’ help, still mowing his own lawn with a push mower.
“He literally would almost just hang on to the [handle to support himself] and just lean into the mower,” said Cooper. “He did have grit. He really did.”
Thinking of that determination made his inability to get out especially upsetting.
“There’s no way he would have been able to hurry to get out of the house,” declared Cooper.
“They took him, put him on a stretcher in the yard and were performing CPR on him,” said Jenkins.
A short time later neighbors learned that the life-saving measures were not enough to save him.
“It just affects you,” said Cooper. “Makes you just really sad.”
A fire department spokesman said this was the second deadly fire this year in Overland Park.
Investigators haven’t yet revealed the cause or if there were working smoke detectors.
