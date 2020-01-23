KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide where the shooter said he was just protecting his property.
It happened before 6 a.m. on Thursday near 83rd and The Paseo.
Police said the shooter is cooperating with their investigation. “The homeowner is being very cooperative,” they said. “He’s giving statements and cooperating in every way.”
Neighbors told KCTV5 that man’s car was warming up in his driveway when someone got in it and tried to take the vehicle. The man came outside and yelled at the suspect to stop but ended up shooting his gun.
The car then accelerated and crashed into the garage door. The suspect died.
Now, the whole street is shaken up.
Five to six gunshots woke up a lot of people in the Marlborough community in the morning. That includes Alma Marley’s husband.
“I jumped up because I hear him, and ran behind him and ran to the window,” she said. “All we seen is a guy coming from that house and walk back to that house.”
It was dark, so she couldn’t see what was going on across the street until a car had crashed into the garage.
“Next thing you know, we sitting here and he said, ‘Is that lights flashing?’” she said. “Looked out here, there was police everywhere.”
One homeowner didn’t want to go on camera but also said his neighbor was warming up his car for work when a woman got inside it. The neighbor yelled at her several times to get out but he opened fire to protect his property.
Police said officers in the area heard the gunshots themselves.
Then, several people called 911.
The police said they’ll investigate this as they do any other shooting. It’s up to prosecutors to decide if the property owner had the right to use deadly force.
KCTV5 asked Attorney Branden Bell if Missouri’s Castle Doctrine applies in this case.
“If you were on my property and I think you were a threat to my property -- not necessarily even my home, just a threat to the property -- then I don’t need to call the police, I don’t need to warn you, I don’t even need to fire a warning shot,” he said.
In many other states, a homeowner must have reasonable belief their life or someone else’s is threatened. However, Missouri expanded their Castle Doctrine in 2016.
“The expansion of the doctrine says you can use force not to just protect you yourself or another person, but also property,” Bell said. “Like a car being stolen or your stereo. Anything like that.”
Police said they’ll release more information in their investigation tomorrow.
A neighbor said her security cameras caught much of the incident and she’s going to give that footage to the police.
