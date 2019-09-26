INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Neighbors are reacting after gunshots went through the rear hatch and window of a SUV on their street, hitting a child.
Three hours after the shooting, police began bringing people back to the home where it happened.
CJ Thomas was standing on the corner of 22nd and South Cedar when he heard gunshots 2:30 p.m. and scooped his daughter up to rush her inside.
“It’s not the first time they’ve had problems down there,” he said. “It’s the first time it’s been like this," he added.
“By the time I get out here, there’s a truck with a busted window in the back cutting the corner,” he recalled. “Then, this guy’s turning around in the middle of the street shooting off.”
Gary McAdams heard the shots from half a mile away at Hill Park and then saw an SUV pull over across the street.
“I think there were like 10 people in that car, including a few kids,” he said. “Really small kids running around.”
He said a man was outside gesturing wildly to emergency crews. He saw the back window was shot out, but he hadn’t yet seen the rest of the damage. What he heard from that man made his heart pound and his stomach sink.
“I can hear him,” recalled McAdams, “’My son has been shot! My son has been shot!’”
Back at the house on Cedar, police were collecting shell casings.
Police said they arrested the suspected shooter soon after in Kansas City.
A neighbor said the child seemed to be about 5 years old. Police said his condition is “stable.”
“You just hope the best for the kid,” said McAdams. “The kid, no matter what was going on, is innocent, right?”
So is CJ Thomas’ little girl, Curina, which is why his concern borders on anger.
“She shouldn’t have to worry about stuff like that,” Thomas said. “I should be able to bring her out here and let her roll around and fall in the street if she wants to. Not dodge bullets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.