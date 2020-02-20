GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – The city of Grandview is moving forward with reopening a gun range that was previously shut down because neighbors complained about the relentless noise.

City officials held an open house to talk about solutions Thursday. They said they are currently trying to decide on what noise reducing products to install at the gun range, but people living nearby say nothing can be done to make their neighborhood feel peaceful or safe as long as the range is there.

Christine Kay told KCTV5 News that her property is her personal paradise, 42 acres for her llamas and friendly goldendoodle to roam.

Unfortunately, Kay said, it is now just down the road from the gun range.

“I think it’s going to be kind of a problem because the reason a lot of us live out here is because it’s quiet, there’s not a lot of traffic, it’s peaceful,” she explained.

Built just 200 feet from the old city gun range, the new one is upgraded but much louder. The city shut it down just three days after opening it due to noise complaints from neighbors like Greg Melchior, who lives right across the street.

“That noise is solid.” Melchior said. “You can’t even watch TV or have a conversation. You can ask anyone around here.”

Melchior measured the sound himself and said he recorded decibels in the range of what being next to a lawn mower would be like.

The city did their own study as well, finding out the new facility is so much louder because the sound bounces off the concrete around the range and off the metal on top of the canopy.

“The city’s goal is to get those sound levels to equal to the old shooting range or better yet, below,” city spokesperson Valerie Poindexter told KCTV5 News.

The city used the open house to show residents the noise reducing technology they can use to help, and even had audio engineer Andrew Vonfeldt on hand to explain how the new systems will reduce sound.

The city says they will use feedback from residents to decide which products to install at the range. However, they still plan to open back up for police training and to the public in the spring.

While Melchior doesn’t believe the upgrades will work, Kay said she is cautiously optimistic.

”I’m open to it, I’m just a little nervous about it.”