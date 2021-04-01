EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) – A 6-year-old Edwardsville girl is dead following what police there called a tragic accident. They have identified the victim as Michelle Hawkins. They said she fell from a railroad bridge at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Residents at Edwardsville Village, a sprawling manufactured home community, said the area where she fell is a common hangout spot for kids.
Behind the complex’s playground is a narrow, wooded trail that leads to the tracks by way of a steep, sometimes slippery path. Jason Anderson showed us the way Thursday afternoon, grabbing vines for support along the path. He pointed to an offshoot of the worn ground that went upwards to the railroad tracks then led us down to the base of the bridge, which is covered in graffiti.
“I know they come down here,” Anderson said. “My son still comes down here even though he tells me he doesn’t.”
His son is 17. He and Stacey Glidewell, another resident at the mobile home complex, stood below the bridge. She hadn’t seen the spot until Hawkins’ death prompted her to go looking. She is friends with Hawkins’ father. As she looked up, tears came to her eyes.
“It’s a horrible feeling,” Glidewell said. “I just, I can’t imagine. It’s just, it’s heartbreaking. You know, they’re so young, and they’re just following all the other older kids probably.”
Glidewell and Anderson pointed to a group of kids approaching from another direction, expressing concern that curiosity will bring even more kids here now.
Four boys approached. They ranged in age from 10-16. One called the area their “sanctuary.”
The concrete below the arched bridge is sometimes filled with water, they said. A shallow creek gurgled on one side. The concrete broke off into a ledge of sorts on the other side with a pool of water just below. People dump things there, the boys said, but they also like to swim there when it fills up with more water. A bicycle tire and a large rope were visible just below the surface.
The boys said they walk the railroad tracks and hang out below not to be daredevils but to get away to a place that’s secluded.
“I knew this was an accident waiting to happen over here,” Anderson said. “I don’t know what they can do. It’s just not really that safe.”
It’s not clear how long that trail has been there. It didn’t appear to be an official nature trail, just an area of what’s a wide swath of woods behind the complex that’s been worn down by people walking through.
Glidewell said residents would be releasing balloons Thursday night in Hawkins’ memory.
