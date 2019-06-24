KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The wet weather is taking quite a toll on Kansas City streets, with the latest sign of damage being a giant sinkhole at 35th and Gillham.
Public works had to shut down the street due to the 20-foot-deep hole, and residents in the area said they have never seen anything like it.
Ray Hudson was just one of those who stopped to take pictures and marvel at the hole that shut down the roadway.
Hudson stood is awe of the depth of the sinkhole, joking he could easily fit inside.
“I've never seen one that big,” he told KCTV5 News.
Even city workers were amazed by the pit. Water Department spokesperson Heather Frierson said three different pipes burst about the same time under Gillham Road.
“One caused the others to collapse, and the water just washed the sediment and the dirt out from under the street,” Frierson explained.
She said it's difficult to predict where a break might occur since the wet spring in Kansas City has overwhelmed aging city drains.
“The age of the infrastructure compared to the amount of rain, it's going to affect it,” Frierson noted.
As contractors replace the broken pipes, neighbors like Ciaran Molloy are glad a car or a person didn't end up inside.
“I don't want to get too close to it,” Molloy said. “The rain we've been getting obviously is causing this, but that is a huge hole.”
The city said its priority Monday was to restore water to the apartments next door. While crews work to repair, Molloy and other neighbors hope the next rain doesn't create new problems.
“Extreme weather...I think there's more of this to come”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.