WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Neighborhood Resource Center will be closed for in-person service until Jan. 4.
The temporary closure is due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.
It will close to in-person customer service at its 4953 State Avenue location starting on Thursday.
The temporary office closure will allow the Center’s limited staff time to respond to a backlog of voicemails and emails.
In the meantime, the center asks that people allow up to 48 hours for a response for requests or inquires via phone or email.
The center staff asks the public to leave only one voicemail or email about any particular issue.
It says multiple messages about the same issue will only slow the overall response time for all inquiries.
