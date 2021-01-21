file photo - negro leagues museum inside
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Negro League Baseball Museum is holding a news conference Thursday morning to make what they are calling a "major announcement."

That is set to happen at 10 a.m. Jackson County Executive Frank White and Mayor Quinton Lucas will be on hand.

The announcement will be made at the museum. 

KCTV5 News will be there to bring you the very latest. Refresh this page for updates. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.